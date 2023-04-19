The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has three home runs and three walks while batting .236.

In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this season (31.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

