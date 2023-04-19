After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .372 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including six multi-hit games (46.2%).
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (53.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.25).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.
