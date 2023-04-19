In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 229.6 combined points per game, 3.6 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 26.5 -120 21.0 LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 22.0 Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -110 19.0

