Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .217 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Margot has had a base hit in nine of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 16 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.