After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .217 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Margot has had a base hit in nine of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 16 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
