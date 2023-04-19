On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and 12 RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 34th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a hit in 15 of 17 games this season (88.2%), including six multi-hit games (35.3%).

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (64.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (17.6%).

In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

