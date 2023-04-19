Rays vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:35 PM on April 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound, while Levi Stoudt will take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds.
Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
- The Rays have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 15 (88.2%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has been at least -225 moneyline favorites seven times this season and won each of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 125 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Drew Rasmussen vs José Berríos
|April 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Calvin Faucher vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Alek Manoah
|April 17
|@ Reds
|L 8-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Hunter Greene
|April 18
|@ Reds
|W 10-0
|Taj Bradley vs Nick Lodolo
|April 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Levi Stoudt
|April 21
|White Sox
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Michael Kopech
|April 22
|White Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 23
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|April 24
|Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Jose Urquidy
|April 25
|Astros
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luis Garcia
