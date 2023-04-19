Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to beat Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-225). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for the game.

Rays vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 15 of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (88.2%).

Tampa Bay has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-5-2).

The Rays are 3-0-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 5-3 8-1 7-2 9-2 6-1

