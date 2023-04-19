In the series rubber match on Wednesday, April 19, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-10). The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Rays have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +190. Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Levi Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 15 out of the 17 games, or 88.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have been listed as an underdog of +190 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rays vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) - Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+135) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

