The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .351.
  • This year, Walls has posted at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (33.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
  • The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
