The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Reds.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .351.

This year, Walls has posted at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (33.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings