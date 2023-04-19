The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .938, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .575 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had an RBI in nine games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

