On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
  • In five games this season, he has homered (31.3%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (25.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Stoudt will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
