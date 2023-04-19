Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (31.3%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in eight games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (25.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Stoudt will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
