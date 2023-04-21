Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .243 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.
  • Bethancourt has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kopech (0-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.32 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
