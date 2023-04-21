Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .243 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings