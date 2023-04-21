Harold Ramirez -- hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .354.
  • Ramirez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.
  • In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.44 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
