Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Ramirez -- hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .354.
- Ramirez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.
- In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.44 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
