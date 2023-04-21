Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .233 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.44).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
