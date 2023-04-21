Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .362 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 14), and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in eight games this year (57.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.44).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
