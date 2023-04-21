Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .190.
  • Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this season (46.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (26.7%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
