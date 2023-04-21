Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year, Margot has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox's 5.44 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech (0-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.32 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
