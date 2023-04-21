On Friday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Margot has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings