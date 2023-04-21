Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 3-for-5 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Reds.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has an OPS of .929, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .542 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- In 88.9% of his games this year (16 of 18), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (38.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.44).
- The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
