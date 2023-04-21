The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena, who went 3-for-5 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of .929, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .542 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

In 88.9% of his games this year (16 of 18), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (38.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings