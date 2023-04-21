Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've finished 16-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter and won each time.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 61.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-6-2).

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered every time.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 6-3 9-1 7-2 10-2 6-1

