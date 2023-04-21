Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Michael Kopech on the hill for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 42 home runs, averaging 2.2 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .541 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 80 extra-base hits.

The Rays have a league-leading .288 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (133 total, 7.0 per game).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .360 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 2.57 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.054).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will look to Calvin Faucher (0-0) in his second start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Calvin Faucher Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds L 8-1 Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds W 10-0 Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds W 8-0 Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home Zach Eflin Lance Lynn 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown

