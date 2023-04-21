The Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-12) will go head to head on Friday, April 21 at Tropicana Field, with Calvin Faucher getting the nod for the Rays and Michael Kopech taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rays (-175). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.32 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 16 out of the 18 games, or 88.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won each time.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Rays went 7-2 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The White Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+150) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

