The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .301.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).

In four games this year, he has homered (22.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

