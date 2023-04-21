Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .301.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (22.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.44).
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.