Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .274.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 35.3% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), with two or more RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including four multi-run games (23.5%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
