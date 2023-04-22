The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 3-0 series lead.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)

76ers (- 1.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The 76ers have a 48-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60.6% of the time. That's more often than Philadelphia covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (58.2%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better tally than the Nets have recorded (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia has been led by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).

The 76ers rank 16th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.

With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by draining 12.6 treys per contest.

Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 treys per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points allowed (112.5).

This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the league in assists at 25.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

Brooklyn takes 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 60.3% of its shots, with 69.2% of its makes coming from there.

