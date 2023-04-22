The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo!

The Bucks will look for another victory over the Heat after a 138-122 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Brook Lopez led the way with a team-leading 25 points in the win for the Bucks, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Back 31.1 11.8 5.7 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf 3.4 2.2 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Milwaukee has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have been scoring 121.0 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee connects on 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1).

The Bucks rank ninth in the league by averaging 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

The Heat are scoring 114.3 points per contest in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.