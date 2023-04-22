Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 12), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
