The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Tropicana Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 12), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

