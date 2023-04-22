Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .276 with two doubles and four walks.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Mejia has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.61).
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
