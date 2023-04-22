After going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .276 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.61).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
