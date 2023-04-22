The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .373 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Ramirez is batting .450 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven home a run in five games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings