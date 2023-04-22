Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (hitting .154 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .219 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In six games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
