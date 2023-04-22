After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .373.
  • Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
