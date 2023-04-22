After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in six games this season.

In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings