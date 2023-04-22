Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Cease (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
