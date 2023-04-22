On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has an OPS of .926, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 26th in slugging.

Arozarena is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 89.5% of his games this season (17 of 19), with at least two hits seven times (36.8%).

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year (63.2%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings