Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog White Sox have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 7 runs.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 17 of the 19 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (89.5%).
- Tampa Bay has played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 66.7%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-6-2 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have covered 100% of their games this season, going 4-0-0 ATS.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-0
|6-3
|9-1
|8-2
|11-2
|6-1
