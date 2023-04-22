Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog White Sox have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 7 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 17 of the 19 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (89.5%).

Tampa Bay has played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-6-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 100% of their games this season, going 4-0-0 ATS.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-0 6-3 9-1 8-2 11-2 6-1

