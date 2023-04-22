The Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-13) will go head to head on Saturday, April 22 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays and Dylan Cease taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.57 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.01 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 17 out of the 19 games, or 89.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

