The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers meet in the opening round, with Game 4 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, BSAZ Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up.

Phoenix is 33-10 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 32-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 19th.

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 114.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.2 points per contest.

At home, Phoenix is surrendering 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).

The Suns are making 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers score 112.7 points per game at home, 1.7 fewer points than away (114.4). On defense they give up 110.6 per game, five fewer points than away (115.6).

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is allowing five fewer points per game at home (110.6) than on the road (115.6).

This season the Clippers are averaging more assists at home (24.1 per game) than away (23.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cameron Payne Questionable Back

Clippers Injuries