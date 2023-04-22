The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .375 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Walls is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (76.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
