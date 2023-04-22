Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .375 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Walls is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (76.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
