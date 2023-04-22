Wander Franco -- hitting .231 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .289.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%) Franco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (52.6%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

