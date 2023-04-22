The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .284.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (33.3%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (44.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

