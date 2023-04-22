The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .284.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (33.3%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year (44.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.61).
  • The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.