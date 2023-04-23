After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay in total hits (16) this season while batting .271 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (61.1%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

