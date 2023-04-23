After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Tampa Bay in total hits (16) this season while batting .271 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (61.1%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9).
