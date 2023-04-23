As they prepare for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41), the Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at State Farm Arena.

The teams square off once again after the Hawks defeated the Celtics 130-122 on Friday. In the Hawks' victory, Trae Young put up 32 points (and added six rebounds and nine assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 29 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Back 11.5 3.1 6.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 116.5 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this year.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

The Hawks have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 119.6 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Hawks score 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 231.5

