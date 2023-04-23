On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.
  • Bethancourt has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.