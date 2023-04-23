The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .382 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
  • Ramirez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with at least two hits eight times (50.0%).
  • Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (25.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.48 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
