Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .382 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer during his last outings.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with at least two hits eight times (50.0%).
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (25.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.48 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
