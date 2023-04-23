After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .345 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including seven multi-hit games (43.8%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has an RBI in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings