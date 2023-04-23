Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .345 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including seven multi-hit games (43.8%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (25.0%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has an RBI in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 28-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
