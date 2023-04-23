Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Luke Raley (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .178 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Raley has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (25.0%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
