Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .200.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (52.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
