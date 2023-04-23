How to Watch the Rays vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Zach Eflin on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.2 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 46 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .535 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .286 batting average leads the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.9 runs per game (145 total).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .358 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 2.79 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.080).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Eflin (2-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, April 7, the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|L 8-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|W 10-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Levi Stoudt
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 8-7
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Jose Urquidy
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lance Lynn
