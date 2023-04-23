Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is hitting .288 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has an RBI in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (1-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 28-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.