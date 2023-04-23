The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 239.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

