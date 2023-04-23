After batting .316 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .412.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 12th in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers during his last outings.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 31.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.1% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (52.6%), including five games with multiple runs (26.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings