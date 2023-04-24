On Monday, Brandon Lowe (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .254 with a double, six home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 90th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (31.6%), leaving the park in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (57.9%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

